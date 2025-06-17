A Munson Foundation scholarship at the University of Alabama is allowing a 2022 Wetumpka High School graduate to discover a possible career.
A 2022 Wetumpka High School graduate, Ella Kate Baker, took advantage of the opportunity through an internship with Black Warrior Riverkeeper this summer to expand her knowledge of public relations. The Munson Foundation provides the funding for the work with nonprofit organizations. The Black Warrior Riverkeeper is similar to the Coosa Riverkeeper.
“Their goal is to encourage people to be outside and take in nature,” Baker said. “But then also they're calling out big corporations who are creating environmental issues in and around the water.”
Baker said the organization is based in Birmingham but the Black Warrior River travels through Tuscaloosa County.
“One of the big things along the Black Warrior River is sewage spills,” Baker said. “So when there's lots of rain coming into Tuscaloosa, the sewage is making its way into the river.”
The 10-week internship had Baker shadowing a scientist on the river, helping with cleanup and advocating for cleaner, safer water.
The path to public relations and the Munson Foundation started with Baker’s sophomore class at Alabama. She took a journalism class and it had her writing stories about local issues in Tuscaloosa.
“It gave me a feel for writing, and getting into press releases,” Baker said. “Then I decided I wanted to take a PR writing class.”
Baker is officially a public relations major. She also became a part of the online publication Platform magazine, which is for young PR professionals and those wanting to get into PR. It allowed Baker to explore more about writing as it pertains to public relations in crisis management to releases for Broadway musicals.
“It really varied from whatever I really wanted to write about, but that definitely gave me a feel for writing, and I really enjoyed it from there on,” Baker said.
The Munson Foundation introduced Baker to the world of public relations in nonprofits.
“I think this has definitely shifted the gears for me,”Baker said. “I kind of always saw myself being into more corporate or entertainment, but I have enjoyed working with nonprofits.”
Currently Baker is studying abroad and will return to Tuscaloosa for class this fall in the accelerated master’s program.
“I can take undergraduate classes that also double count for my master's,” Baker said. “I'll graduate with my bachelor's degree in the spring of 2026 and then I'll get my master's in the spring of 2027.”