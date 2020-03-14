COVID-19

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

There are now 12 possible cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Alabama.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 5 cases in Jefferson County; two in Tuscaloosa County; and one each in Elmore, Baldwin, Limestone and Montgomery counties plus one out-of-state resident.

Some of the cases are presumptive positive, which according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is when a patient has tested positive by a local public health laboratory but when those results are still pending confirmation at a CDC lab.

The ADPH expects these numbers to continue to change as it called the pandemic an “emerging, rapidly evolving situation.”

Keep up with the latest numbers at http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html.

