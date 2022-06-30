MONTGOMERY — Alabamaworks.alabama.gov, the state’s online jobs database, has been temporarily taken down after the vendor that operates the site suffered a service outage affecting its network operations.
Geographic Solutions Inc., the third-party vendor, notified the Alabama Department of Labor and the Alabama Department of Commerce that there had been a cyberattack on its servers.
At this time, GSI has assured both Alabama agencies that no customer data has been compromised.
The shutdown does not impact the unemployment compensation system in Alabama. No claims, weekly certifications, or payments are impacted.
This issue has affected around three dozen states nationwide, and it’s anticipated that the shutdown of the AlabamaWorks! website may last several more days.
The Department of Labor and Department of Commerce remain in communication with GSI and will provide timeline updates as they are available.
In the meantime, jobseekers or employers who need Career Center services should call or visit their local Career Center for staff assistance. Anyone who was scheduled for a Reemployment Services and Eligibility Assessment (RESEA) should plan to attend the appointment as scheduled. Anyone who previously failed to attend a scheduled RESEA appointment and needs to reschedule, please contact your local Career Center directly.
A listing of Career Centers can be found at https://alabamaworks.com/map.