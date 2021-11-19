As people around the state begin to travel to their Thanksgiving destinations, the Alabama Department of Transportation urges motorists to drive safely and use caution on roads, highways, and interstate.
This year, travelers on Alabama's roadways should expect elevated traffic volumes as the holiday season begins. For motorist safety, as well as construction workers and maintenance crews, the Alabama Department of Transportation will have no temporary lane closures on interstates beginning noon Wednesday, Nov. 24. until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28.
"Traffic volumes during the Thanksgiving holiday period are expected to return to almost pre-COVID pandemic levels," Drive Safe Alabama coordinator with ALDOT Allison Green said. "Give yourself extra time to make it to your holiday celebration. If there is a crash along the road, give first responders room to work by moving over a lane, or slow down if it is impossible to move over."
ALDOT reminds motorists to drive safely and buckle up this Thanksgiving holiday. Drivers, as well as passengers in both the front and rear seats, should wear a seatbelt. According to ALDOT, motorists involved in a crash are much more likely to survive when wearing a seat belt. Almost 60 percent of people who die in a crash on Alabama highways were not buckled up, according to statistics from Drive Safe Alabama.
When you see a vehicle on the side of the road remember to slow down. For the safety of law enforcement, emergency responders, tow truck drivers, and others, the Alabama Move Over law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when there are vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.
It is important to stay alert when driving. A distracted driver is 23 times more likely to get into a crash than someone who isn't. Drivers should avoid distractions such as texting, or changing the radio station, according to ALDOT.
More safe driving tips are available on the Drive Safe Alabama Facebook page.
ALDOT offers a highway travel planning tool. Planning the trip ahead of time is now easier. To see Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds, go to www.ALGOtraffic.com or by downloading the ALGO Traffic app. Using the app or the website, motorists can see Alabama traffic and road condition information, including live traffic camera feeds.
Drivers should never use a mobile device while operating a vehicle. ALDOT asks motorists to use the ALGO Traffic app responsibly.