No gun was said to be with individuals spotted near Eclectic schools Wednesday.
The Eclectic Police Department said two individuals it was seeking came to the police department Thursday morning to clear their names.
“The sought after individuals from [Wednesday’s] event dealing with the Elmore County High School lockdown have been identified by law enforcement,” the Eclectic Police Department said in a release. “The two individuals were not juveniles but young adult black males.”
The police department said the two men saw on social media they were being sought after by law enforcement and came to the police department.
“When speaking with the subject who was said to have a gun in his hand he stated that had a bluetooth device in his hand and not a gun,” the statement said. “Both individuals saw a person in a vehicle recording them as they were walking and did not know why until later.”
The subjects will face no charges because no law was broken.
“If they did possess a gun, they were in their rights to have one open in the public according to how the law reads,” the statement said. “Both subjects were of age and were not felons. At the time of the incident they broke no laws that law enforcement could find during their investigation into [Wednesday’s] events. The case has been closed.”
The investigation started Wednesday morning when a call from a citizen reported two juveniles, one with “what appeared to be a handgun” walking around town near Elmore County High School in Eclectic prompted school lockdowns and response from law enforcement.
The Eclectic Police Department issued a statement Wednesday afternoon addressing the matter. It said the caller reported two Black juveniles about 15 years of age.
“The principals of each school were contacted and the schools were immediately put on lockdown,” the Wednesday statement said. “The Eclectic Police Department, [Alabama Law Enforcement Agency,] Tallassee [Police Department,] Wetumpka [Police Department] and the Elmore County Sheriff's Department responded to the school to conduct a thorough search of the school grounds inside and out for these two juveniles. The two juveniles that were described to law enforcement were not located on campus.”
The police department said the schools would remain on soft lockdown for the remainder of Wednesday.
“[It is] for the safety of the students and staff,” the statement said. “The juveniles are still being actively sought after.”
The juveniles were described as being Black males about 15 years of age, one wearing a red hoodie and the other wearing all black with a black hat and black backpack.