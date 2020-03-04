The Elmore County High School Alumni Committee held its 2020 ECHS Alumni Ball Friday night at The Eclectic Warehouse.
The organization is set to give two $1,000 scholarships from the proceeds raised from the dance two one male and one female ECHS graduating senior.
The committee also received a $500 donation from Information Transport Solutions (ITS), a $1,000 donation from an anonymous donor and raised $900 from the silent auction.
“We know, at least, we will give two $1,000 scholarships this year,” ECHS alumni association committee member Amanda Hughes said. “We have to sit down as a committee and decide what we will do with the added funds.”
Attendees spent the night socializing with fellow alumni and friends and dancing to music by The Wetumpka Pops Jazz Band and DJB Entertainment.
“Holding the event at the Eclectic Warehouse is perfect,” Hughes said. “We want to thank Aubrey Hornsby for supplying a great venue and for supporting the community.”
Chrietzberg Photography was on hand to capture special moments throughout the night and the Michael Blevins served as the emcee.
Sheri Evans, Kristy Fletcher and Lahoma Leonard were crowned queens of the event.
“We want to give back to our high school, so we decided to start a scholarship fund with the proceeds from the ball,” Hughes said. “Our plan going forward is to hold this event yearly.”
The deadline for submitting scholarship applications is March 31.
For more information about the ball, the scholarship fund or for a scholarship application, visit the association’s website at www.echsalumniball.com.