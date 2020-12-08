This year will mark the first time in 13 years that An Eclectic Christmas will not take place at the Falk Farm because of concerns regarding COVID-19.
The tradition transports guests to the first century where they play the roles of Roman citizens making the journey to Bethlehem to be taxed, just like Mary and Joseph did 2,000 years ago. Along the way, they will meet soldiers, wise men, angels and the common people of the small town.
The production typically requires the help of 200 volunteers to usher more than 4,000 visitors through An Eclectic Christmas during its weeklong run.
An Eclectic Christmas, a nonprofit ministry committed to sharing the story of Jesus' birth, shared this message on its Facebook page:
“Many of you are asking if we are having our walk thru this year. We decided the responsible thing to do was to cancel. I don't know about you but I am a little bit lost! It will be the first time in 13 years that my yard isn't filled with cars, I won't be smelling the smoke from the campfires, hearing the music from the angel field and the pounding horses hooves as the soldiers ride on both side of the trails, chasing down animals that have wandered away from where they are supposed to be, hauling crock pots filled with hot soup to the wonderful volunteers, boiling water to make hot chocolate, dragging extension cords, leading sheep, donkeys and goats to the manger, locating missing costume pieces, directing traffic, parking cars, charging golf cart batteries, finding golf cart drivers, tasting olives, goat cheese, dates and fresh baked bread in the village, meeting first time visitors, greeting familiar faces and catching up with faithful volunteers, warming up in the barn, reading the comment cards and rejoicing over commitments made each night. Yes, it’s going to be different around here for the next 10 days... that's for sure! If you are missing An Eclectic Christmas this year as a guest, tell us your favorite part of the program, if you are a volunteer or have ever been a volunteer or if one of your family members have ever been a volunteer please share your fondest memory or favorite picture (or both!!) I'll be sharing pictures all week! I love y'all and Merry Christmas from all of us at An Eclectic Christmas!”