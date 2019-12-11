There’s a new principal at one Elmore County school but it leaves another school hiring for one.
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis introduced Eclectic Middle School principal Dr. Blair Andress as interim principal of Elmore County Alternative Programs (ECAP) at the Elmore County Board of Education meeting Dec. 3.
“He requested a transfer and submitted a letter of request for transfer to that position so we did recognize and honor that transfer,” Dennis said. “So, we will be advertising for and interviewing for the principal position at Eclectic and the position at ECAP.”
Andress said it was a difficult decision to make because he loves Eclectic.
“I’ve invested 51/2 years of my life there,” he said. “When I did my doctorate, I wanted to be able to give something back to Elmore County so I did my dissertation on a program evaluation on one of the programs at ECAP.”
Andress’ research covered one of the therapeutic options offered by ECAP.
Dennis expects Andress will officially fill the ECAP position come the second semester of the 2019-20 school year.
“Eclectic Middle School is a very popular location,” Dennis said. “I’m assuming there will be a huge number of people who will apply for that (principal) position. We have a bunch of strong candidates in-house and I’m sure we will have others from out of the system apply as well.”
Dr. William Bergeron, ECAP’s current principal, recently accepted a job with the University of Alabama.
According to Dennis, ECAP offers students who have an Individualized Education Program (IEP) where a smaller learning environment is more effective.
Dennis also updated the board on securing bond money for the system’s planned construction projects.
“Right now, we are just trying to get through the bond process and construction process,” he said. “Everything looks positive.”
Dennis said he does not foresee any projects breaking ground until March or later.
“Nothing I’ve seen ever moves as quickly as you’d think,” Dennis said. “There’s always a lull in the process.”
Dennis expects the planned updates to Elmore County High School’s entrance and Holtville High School’s baseball and softball area and front entrance could potentially be completed by the 2020-21 school year begins.
In other matters, the board:
• Unanimously approved updates to the system’s student code of conduct
• Received an update on a Memorandum of Understanding for local law enforcement agencies to provide school resource officers at schools
• Approved the minutes from the Nov. 18 board meeting
• Received personnel updates including new employees, resignations and retirements
The board will hold its final meeting for 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at Holtville High School.