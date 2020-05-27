Angela Stephens proposed several ways to improve the quality of life in the Town of Eclectic in her bid for mayor.
Stephens said she wants the town to be more transparent with its residents and will do so by utilizing digital communications.
“I will implement a community text messaging service,” she said. “This service would let citizens know when the town is having an event such as public hearings, town council meetings, roadwork and closures, when and where storm shelters are open and more.
“I have talked with residents and business owners about a town text service. They have expressed concerns that they have no idea what is going on with the town and would love a text messaging service.”
She also wants the town’s meetings to be streamed live online.
“This will let the citizens of Eclectic be more involved and informed of the town’s business in every capacity,” she said.
Stephens also proposed a plan where residents have the option to connect to the town’s water and sewage lines.
“Many of the town’s citizens have a sewage line that runs in front of their house or business and they are being charged for that line even though they are not connected to that line,” she said. “I would like to help every citizen connect to the water and sewage line if they would like.
“I would offer a financing option to purchase the equipment to connect to the town’s water and sewage. I would waive the labor cost because the citizens have been paying on that line for years.”
A resident of the town for 40 years, she is a graduate of Elmore County High School and Troy University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting with a minor in forensic accounting.
She has owned and operated a Stephens’ Tax Office Pros in Eclectic for 15 years. She is proficient in auditing, personal and business tax returns, sales and payroll taxes and is the bookkeeper for several companies.
She has been married to Robert (Lee) Stephens for 26 years. He is serving in the Alabama Air National Guard for the past seven years and served in the U.S. Army for three years. Together they have two children, Jason (Isabella) Stephens and Brittany (Cameron) Terry. and one grandchild, Waylon Stephens.
Angela and Lee Stephens are very firm believers family and faith come first in their lives.
They are members of Eclectic Volunteer Fire Department and part-time ambulance drivers for the town.
She serves as treasurer for the Eclectic Industrial Development Board, Eclectic Volunteer Firefighter Association and Eclectic the Beautiful and is a strong believer in supporting the community and shopping locally.
Stephens believes in her small town and desires to bring the citizens together as a family. She believes and wants to help the citizens of Eclectic in every way she can. She also wants to help bring beauty back to Eclectic.