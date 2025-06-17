It’s May and the animal shelter at the Humane Society of Elmore County is full.
As of June the shelter took in 469 animals. It’s the highest population the shelter has seen in May since 2019 when it took in 472. The most the shelter has ever taken in during the month of was 629 in May 2009.
“May is normally a high intake month,” Humane Society of Elmore County Rea Cord said. “We see it because cats have had spring litters and pet owners are surrendering their animals because they don’t want to make arrangements for them when they leave town for a few days.”
In May the shelter took in 240 kittens. It is the most for the month since 256 were taken in May 2017. The data shows dog and puppy intakes were the lowest in May 2025 when compared to the last ten Mays.
Cord said there are two simple solutions to help the shelter take care of animals in Elmore County.
“First make sure you are able to take on a pet,” Cord said. “They are a long term commitment. They are like children. They have to be fed. They have to be taken to the vet. Pet owners have to make arrangements for them if they plan to travel. Second is to have pets spayed or neutered. That prevents unwanted litters and lots of kittens and puppies coming into the shelter.”
Cats are highly reproductive. They can start having litters of five or kittens starting at six months of age. They are capable of having several litters per year. Then the kittens can have kittens.
“A cat population can quickly grow if they are not fixed,” Cord said.
It is a similar situation with dogs, though they do not reproduce quite as quickly as cats.
The shelter works with rescues and shelters up north to help save animals. The shelters up north have more clients seeking to adopt pets than they have animals.
“We have a great relationship with a shelter in New York,” Cord. “We are able to send dogs and puppies to them for adoption. It creates space at our shelter. It saves two or more lives that way.”