About 60 riders showed up at the Wetumpka’s VWF Post 4572 on Saturday for the 11thannual Veterans Day Appreciation Ride benefitting area veterans.
Roque “Scrappy” Carmona, a member of the U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle Club and VFW Post 4572, said the event raises money to help area veterans with home repairs, bills and anything else they might need.
Carmona said the U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle Club partnered with the VFW and Wetumpka’s American Legion Post 133 to help make the event as successful as possible.
“The VFW and the American Legion do a lot of the same things we do, so partner with them for these types of events,” Carmona said. “Like with this event, the VFW allowed us to use their facility, which cuts down on overhead costs so that more money can go to helping veterans. We all do what we can to help each other.”
American Legion Post 133 commander Leslie Looney said she views the VFW and the motorcycle club as an extension of the Legion because it take a collective effort to help those in need.
“We all have the same goal — helping veterans,” Looney said.
The motorcycle ride consisted of a 30-mile route circular route that began and ended at the VFW post on Otter Track Road. The riders were escorted by the Wetumpka Police Department and the Wetumpka Fire Department conducted the raising of the United States flag.
The event included prize drawings and door prizes, made possible by several event sponsors.
On Nov. 14, U.S. Military Veterans Motorcycle Club will host a fundraising event in Montgomery at Harley Davidson that will help a specific veteran in need. In December the group will conduct a toy drive benefitting Toys for Tots.
For more information about the motorcycle club, to join or to donate, visit the organization’s Facebook page, U.S. Military Vets MC – Alabama State, or contact Carmona via email at scrappy.usmvmc@gmail.com.
For more information about Legion Post 133, send an email to Post133cc@gmail.com.