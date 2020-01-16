The Elmore County Food Pantry’s biggest event of the year is slated for Jan. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wetumpka Civic Center.
The annual Taste of Elmore County is a buffet-style tasting event will offer samples of appetizers, entrees, desserts and more from some of the county’s favorite food service businesses.
According to food pantry director Kathy Hall, this is the ninth consecutive year Taste of Elmore County has been held.
“Chicken Salad Chick, Chris’ Hot Dogs, Coosa Cleaver, Grumpy Dog, Smokehouse Bar-B-Q and Thai Town are some of the people who will be there,” Hall said. “The fact that we have a variety of food vendors is what brings people out. It gives everyone to taste new things.”
The event will also include live music provided by Back Porch Pickers as well as door prizes.
There are two ways for citizens to provide assistance for the fundraiser.
Businesses, groups or individuals can invest as sponsors; and everyone is invited to purchase a ticket and attend the event.
Sponsor levels are:
• Platinum: $1,000, which includes 16 complimentary event tickets and company logo placement on signage and printed materials
• Gold: $500, which includes eight complimentary event tickets and company logo placement on signage and printed materials
• Silver: $300, which includes six complimentary event tickets and recognition in printed materials
• Bronze: $200, which includes four complimentary event tickets and recognition in printed materials. One half of the sponsorship fees are tax deductible.
Interested sponsors and vendors are encouraged to contact the food pantry by Jan. 17.
If bought ahead of time, tickets cost $25 and children under 3 eat for free. If there are any left over, Hall said tickets can be bought at the door for $30.
“All proceeds this year will go to paying down (the loan) on our building,” Hall said. “We owe around $180,000 right now. We are trying to knock that out quickly. Once we pay off that building expense, it will allow us to buy a new truck and provide more food.”
She said the money raised from the event will go to serve the more than 600 families in Elmore County.
The food pantry has distributed more than 1.3 million pounds of food since 2010.
Contact the food pantry at 334-567-3232 for more information and to purchase tickets.