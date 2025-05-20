The new shopping center in Millbrook is filling up.
It started with Publix. It now has one out parcel remaining after the grand opening of 7 Brew.
“It’s our 18th location within the last two years,” 7 Brew vice president of operations Tom Jones said. “We have another 15 to 20 this year. We are excited.”
The regional coffee chain has locations in Tuscaloosa and Auburn and Jones sees potential in Millbrook.
“This is a great opportunity and location for us,” Jones said. “Millbrook has welcomed us with wide open arms.”
The Millbrook location took just over 60 days to complete and most of that was paperwork. About 30 days ago a prefabricated building sat on the site in front of Publix. The coffee shop did a soft opening a week before Friday’s ribbon cutting.
“We have served more than 8,000 drinks since then,” Jones said. “We are very optimistic about this location.”
7 Brew is a drive-through only coffee stand with music and staff coming to meet customers. It’s all rooted in 7 Brew’s mission statement.
“It's, ‘Cultivate kindness and rise and grind,’” Jones said. “We're just trying to have fun and add to the service mentality. We actually are putting more people outside taking orders. We want to come to your car. We love loud music. We want to have a blast and we're bringing service back better than ever.”
The Millbrook location features double drive-through lanes to serve customers more quickly from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Millbrook Mayor Al Kelley welcomed 7 Brew to the community at the ribbon cutting.
“We hope you have a huge success here,” Kelley said. “We look forward to working with you, and every business that comes into town. Please never, ever hesitate to call. If you need anything just call. We'll work it out one way or another.”