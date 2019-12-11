An additional garbage route will be added to Elmore County in six months or less.
“We’ve been talking about adding another route,” Advanced Disposal general manager Daryl Rutland said. “We’re not as far along in planning that route as we want to be.”
At Monday’s meeting, Elmore County Commission chairman Troy Stubbs said an additional garbage route is a high priority for the county.
“This is a service in the county that (the commissioners) field questions from our citizens when their trash was not picked up,” he said. “The frustrating thing for (the commission) is this is not something we can control.
“It then turns back to us trying to communicate with Advanced Disposal staff what got missed, why was it missed and when will it be picked up. The service Advanced provides is essential to a growing community.”
Rutland indicated the additional route will be in placed in the next three to six months and confirmed it will increase the number of garbage cans being emptied on its collection day.
“We look forward to this happening,” Stubbs said.
The commission approved a memorandum of understand with the City of Wetumpka to partner in operating a recycling collection location.
“We’re transitioning to a new operation to better serve our citizens and provide them with a 24/7 opportunity so if they want to bring their trash at 2 a.m. on Tuesday then they will have the opportunity to do so,” Stubbs said.
The facility will be located on Red Eagle Drive. The date of when the facility will open has not been determined.
Also at the meeting, the commission approved a fiscal year 2019 grant in the amount of $165,457 from Homeland Security.
Elmore County EMA received $49,653; Elmore County Sheriff’s Office received $28,312; Eclectic Fire Department received $47,075; and Tallassee Fire Department received $40,417.
In other action the Elmore County Commission:
• Announced a countywide cleanup day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, or until the trucks are full, at CEWSA Redland facility, Town of Elmore annex, Emerald Mountain Equestrian Center, Holtville High School, Kent and Elmore County Judicial Complex
• Approved warrants for Nov. 20 through Dec. 3
• Accepted a 2020 Census grant in the amount of $30,048 from Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA)
• Approved a resolution concerning the levy of sales and use taxes for the benefit of Elmore County Board of Education
• Appointed Robert Prince and Matt Higgins to the Elmore County E911 board
• Approved the minutes from the Nov. 25 meeting
• Approved Guardian Life to administer county employee vision and life insurance
• Reappointed Sharon Alexander, Art Faulkner, Harris Garner, Rhett Smith and John Strickland to the Elmore County Industrial Development Authority Board
• Approved the resignations of Darryl Eldrige, Lisa Henderson and Mark Jarrett; and approved the hires of Holly Burns and Nathan Mayberry
The Elmore County Administrative Complex will be closed Dec. 24-25 in observance of Christmas and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in observance of New Year’s Day.
The next meeting of the Elmore County Commission is at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.