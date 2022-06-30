The Elmore County Republican Party will assist the governor’s office to fill the Elmore County District 3 Commission seat soon to be vacated by Troy Stubbs.
Stubbs was elected to replace Mike Holmes who has retired from the Alabama House of Representatives District 31 seat, which represents portions of Wetumpka, Tallasee, Eclectic, Titus and Deatsville.
Elmore County Republican Party elections officer Karen Stewart said the decision for Stubbs replacement will come from Montgomery.
“We are assisting the governor’s office in the process,” Stewart said. “We don’t make the selection, the governor makes the selection.”
Stewart said the Elmore County Republican Party would accept applications through the end of July and then interview candidates who reside within the district the first couple weeks of August.
“We will rank the applications after interviews before forwarding on,” Stewart said. “The governor’s office will still interview the top few candidates. Typically the governor will take our recommendation.”
Stewart said the governor’s office would not make an appointment to fill the seat until it's vacated.
“Troy Stubbs could be sworn in as early as midnight after the general election,” Stewart said. “I’m not saying he will be. Will he step down prior to the general election or after? We don’t know yet.”
Stewart said she has assisted the governor’s office with appointments in the past.
“Every process is different,” Stewart said. “Some governors want assistance, some want no assistance. Some want a lot, some want little. As the Republican Party we take that on. We do the advertising and in this process we are doing the applications and initial interviewing.”
Whoever is appointed to replace Stubbs on the Elmore County Commission will have to campaign for the seat in 2024 if they want to retain it.
Holmes was elected to Alabama House District 31 in 2014 and reelected in 2018. Holmes serves in the seat until the general election unless he steps down beforehand.
Stewart said applications for the appointment of Elmore County Commission District 3 seat are available by contacting her at 334-399-7145.
Stewart said the application is open to anyone in the district.