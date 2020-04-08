The past few weeks have been surreal in Alabama as everyone adjusts to a new reality.
For some, a challenge is how to finish the school year online. Others are stumbling through working from home.
For some hospital employees, it is the need for a hot meal.
Restaurants are devoting time and resources to helping those on the true frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
The idea to feed emergency room staff of Elmore Community Hospital started as the idea of employees Heidi Smith and Lauren Hughes.
“Heidi actually started the list that had lunch and breakfast for a full week,” Hughes said. “Now, it’s grown. Everyone we contacted about doing a meal has agreed.”
Must Stop Cafe, Bumpers, Woodcraft Cafe, Grumpy Dog, Cracker Barrel of Prattville and others have provided food.
Hughes said Must Stop Café owner Murray Simpson originally agreed to cook food for the ER staff every day for lunch.
“He was one of the first ones we contacted,” Hughes said. “Every day we go to Must Stop and pick lunches for 12 people. That’s for the ER staff and the coronavirus testing staff. A couple days ago, he said he wanted to feed the nurses, too.”
Simpson decided to involved his church in cooking food for hospital workers.
“We go around and do cooking for different organizations through our church,” he said. “It’s a way we share the gospel with others. I called my buddy up and said, ‘Look, man, these nurses are in need of food. It’s a good way to reach them not only by showing them love but to pray for them and preach the gospel.’”
Simpson said his friend agreed to cook food for an entire month.
“We are raising money to feed them for a month,” he said. “Here’s the thing: To me, the good Lord gives us all talents. God expects us to use those talents to serve Him and glorify Him.
He gave me the talent to cook and operate a restaurant. I should use my talents to serve Him. Their talents are to keep people from getting sick. To risk their lives to save other lives is love; that’s love. I don’t many people who’d risk their life to save someone they don’t even know.”
As for how the public can assist the hospital, Hughes said he is trying to find partners willing to help feed the night shift nurses and ER staff.
She also said currently the hospital is stocked with cleaning supplies and a range of personal protection equipment (PPE) but asked the public to donate cleaning wipes and hand sanitizer.
“We don’t want the public to panic,” she said. “The hospital is covered, but we don’t know what is in front of us. If we could find somewhere to stage donations of cleaning supplies and other items that would be ideal.
She encouraged the public to reach out to nursing and assisted living facilities in the area to see what help is needed there.
“Even the nursing homes and assisted living need help,” she said. “Greeting cards, or anything to brighten their days would be welcomed. Same with cleaning supplies.”
For more information about donating, contact Hughes at 334-558-2247 or Smith at 334-475-1642.