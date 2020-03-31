During a time when gatherings are limited in size due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local churches are getting innovative in how they reach their members.
The past few weeks, many area churches have relied on technology now more than ever to deliver services and Sunday school messages.
Mountain View Baptist pastor Dr. Tim Thompson considers the church fortunate because it started streaming live services last summer.
“We started livestreaming last July,” he said. “We were ahead of the curve. That really helped us to be where we are today as far as to do online services Sunday morning.”
Currently, the church streams a service Sunday mornings and Wednesday evenings.
Thompson said the church began using Zoom on Sunday to deliver a youth Sunday school class.
“It’s the next best thing to being in the room,” he said.
As for older generations who are not well-versed in technology, the church has dedicated phone number senior adult members can call and listen to the sermons.
“It is hooked to computer system,” he said. “They call in to a specific phone number and hear the service on their phone.”
He said a lot of the church’s technology advances were put in place by its minister of music and student Jonathan Smith.
“Jonathan has really worked hard to gather and maintain our technology,” Thompson said.
Wetumpka Church of Christ elder Mark Jeter said the church has streamed sermons for over two years now.
“We did not have that gap a lot of other churches had,” he said. “We are really grateful for that.”
Jeter said the church even streams from the church minister’s home.
One church that had to respond after the state’s crowd size mandates was Calvary Baptist Church.
Pastor Anthony Rhodes said the small church had an unreliable internet connection, but that all changed once members were not allowed to congregate at the church.
“We tried streaming,” he said. “Some weeks it would stream; some weeks it wouldn’t. Now, we had to be put in motion and do somethings. We’d been talking about this for a year. We bought we bought Cat 6 (Ethernet) cable and ran it to the sanctuary. (The closing) has caused us to stop talking about something and doing it.”
All three church representatives said they prefer to see their members, but consider using technology as a positive rather than a negative.
“Our preference is to be together,” Jeter said. “We are not working from a standpoint of fear, but from love and protection of our members who are more susceptible to the virus and take care of them and the community at large.”
Rhodes said the church is not shut down; it is just doing church in a different fashion.
“I miss seeing the people face to face and hugging their necks,” he said. “We’ve got to get outside the walls of the church building. The lord has forced us to get outside the walls and we are doing that through technology. It has changed how churches do church.”
Thompson said he is concerned with how the church will address Good Friday and Easter services so it has an authentic expression.
“Good Friday and Easter services are all important,” he said. “How do we have an authentic Easter? We are longing to get back into that fellowship.”
Below is a listing of area churches and their current plans for delivering services.
If you want to have your church listed, please send submissions to daniel.dye@thewetumpkaherald.com and include the church name, along with when and where the service is streaming or airing.
Bethel Worship Center
Streaming live on its Facebook page Sunday mornings. Streaming starts at 10:15 a.m. and church services start at 10:30 a.m.
https://www.facebook.com/BethelWetumpka/
Ridge Church
Streaming church services live online at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday mornings.
Calvary Baptist
Streaming church services live online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday mornings.
https://www.facebook.com/Calvary BaptistChurchWetumpka/
First Presbyterian Wetumpka
All church services and meetings are canceled. The church will post sermons to its Facebook page on Sundays beginning March 29.
Grace Baptist Church
Streaming church services live online at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
https://www.facebook.com/gbcwetumpka/
Mountain View Baptist Church
Streaming church services live online at 9:15 a.m. Sundays and 6 p.m. Wednesdays.
https://www.facebook.com/mvbcwetumpka/
Mulder Church
Streaming church services live online at 9:30 a.m. Sundays.
https://www.facebook.com/MulderUMC/
New Home Baptist Church
Streaming church services live online at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
https://www.facebook.com/NHMB14/
Redland Baptist Church
Streaming church services live online at 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
https://www.facebook.com/redlandbaptistWE2/
Rodgers Chapel AME Zion Church
Streaming church services live through Virtual Services. Visit the church’s Facebook page for additional details.
https://www.facebook.com/Rodgers-Chapel-AME-Zion-Church-1506449206319770/
Santuck Baptist Church
Streaming church services live online at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.
https://www.facebook.com/SantuckBaptistChurch/
Thelma Baptist Church
Streaming church services live online at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
https://www.facebook.com/ThelmaBaptistChurch/
Trinity Episcopal Church
Trinity will broadcast Monday thru Friday via the Trinity Facebook Page:
Morning Devotional at 8:00 am
Noonday Prayers at 12:10 pm
Evening Compline at 7:00 pm.
Sunday Morning Prayer will be broadcast from the Nave each Sunday at 10:30 am.
https://www.facebook.com/Trinity-Episcopal-Church-Wetumpka-Alabama-152025981489883/
Victory Church
Streaming church services live online at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
https://www.facebook.com/Victory-Church-179214905430035/
Wallsboro United Methodist Church
Streaming church services live online at 9:30 a.m. on Sundays.
https://www.facebook.com/Wallsboro-United-methodist-church-164473670862433/
Wetumpka Church of Christ
Streaming church services live online at 10 a.m. on Sundays.
https://www.facebook.com/WetumpkaChurchofChrist/
First Baptist Church Wetumpka
Streaming church services live online at 10 a.m. on Sundays.