After COVID-19 restrictions shut down schools for the remainder of the school year and have continued to keep people socially distanced, Gov. Kay Ivey's announcement last week lightened restrictions and allowed for formal semi-traditional graduation ceremonies to take place.
Elmore County Schools will hold its graduation ceremonies and practices at each school's respective football field next week.
∙ Stanhope Elmore's graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Monday with practice at 10 a.m. Each senior may have up to four guests attend graduation. Gates will open at 6:15 p.m.
∙ Wetumpka's graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday with practice at 10 a.m. and gates opening at 6 p.m. Each senior may have up to four guests.
∙ Elmore County's graduation will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday with practice at 10 a.m. and gates opening at 6 p.m. Each senior may have to up eight guests attend graduation.
∙ Holtville's graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday with practice at 10 a.m. and gates opening at 6 p.m. Each senior may have up to six guests attend graduation.
The district is limiting the number of spectators at each ceremony and will open both the home and visitor sides of all stadiums to allow 6 feet social distancing between each family.
Each person entering the graduation ceremonies must have a ticket.
All spectators will need to leave the stadium and parking area at the conclusion of the ceremony as instructed by staff.
Congregating on the football fields or in the parking lots will not be allowed.
Elmore County Schools asks attendees to practice hand hygiene and to wear masks but masks are not required.
Anyone not feeling well or with a compromised immune system is asked to not attend and watch the graduation ceremonies streamed live on the internet.
Edgewood Academy, one of the county's private schools, has scheduled its graduation its graduation for 7 p.m. May 28 at the football field.
Graduates may invite up to eight people. Only ticket holders may enter the event.
Headmaster Jay Adams said social distancing guidelines in place on May 28 is the protocol the school will abide by.
The school will stream the event live on its Facebook page.