Three area organizations and students at one high school located in Elmore County were awarded $11,500 in grant money at a reception held Thursday and hosted by Central Alabama Community Foundation (CACF).
Wetumpka-based Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery received $2,500 to cover the full cost of chairs, tables, a PA system and related equipment for its educational outreach activities.
“The grant will provide funding that benefits the community,” Kelly Fitzpatrick Memorial Gallery president Belyn Richardson said. “These are items we need to present our Tuesdays With Kelly.”
Tuesdays With Kelly is held the third Tuesday of each month. The Lunch and Learn program is free to attend and features guest speakers with backgrounds in art.
Cain’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Holtville received $750 to cover the costs of printing “Passing It On,” a publication recognizing the church’s bicentennial in 2020.
“This is the book on our church history,” Cain’s Chapel pastor Gary Stringfellow said. “It was last published in the mid 1990s. We are going to fill in the last 25 years of our history.”
Main Street Wetumpka received a $750 grant to create signage for community landmarks and a $2,500 grant to replace a fence along the Alabama fall line to enhance the landmark’s aesthetics and improved safety.
Main Street executive director Jenny Stubbs said the signage grant will be used to erect signs designating where movies were filmed in downtown Wetumpka to help visitors find the locations.
Stubbs indicated fall line is a unique geographic feature located in Wetumpka that is the boundary between the East Gulf Coastal Plain and Appalachian Highlands.
“Wetumpka school students used to learn about the fall line,” she said. “The fall line grant will allow us to make the area presentable and educational.”
High school students in the county will benefit from two $2,500 grants.
Up to 250 high school students will attend Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s School Fest matinees.
Previous School Fest performances included a variety of Shakespeare plays, historical narratives and stories from the Civil Rights movement.
Bridge Builders of Alabama will host juniors and seniors at the organization’s training programs that focus on developing leadership, communication and critical thinking skills.
A total of $88,082 in grants were awarded to 17 nonprofit groups located in Central Alabama that provide support in arts and community building.
The grants are part of the Community Trust Grants and Field of Interest Grants Cycle which CACF manages.