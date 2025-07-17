July 16
• Morris Jackson, 50, of Wetumpka, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
• Amanda Dupree, 60, of Birmingham, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 15
• Justin Blue, 41, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.
July 14
• James Dawkins, 54, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Shamonda Mushat, 46, of Montgomery, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Phillip Whisand, 38, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
• Criminal mischief was reported on Holtville Road.
July 12
• Terrance Oden, 47, of Tallassee was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
July 11
• Theft was reported on Wharf Street.
July 10
• Shauntaul Jones, 35, of Montgomery, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.