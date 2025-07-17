AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
July 16

• Morris Jackson, 50, of Wetumpka, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

• Amanda Dupree, 60, of Birmingham, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 15

• Justin Blue, 41, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.

July 14

• James Dawkins, 54, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Shamonda Mushat, 46, of Montgomery, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Phillip Whisand, 38, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

• Criminal mischief was reported on Holtville Road.

July 12

• Terrance Oden, 47, of Tallassee was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

July 11

• Theft was reported on Wharf Street.

July 10

• Shauntaul Jones, 35, of Montgomery, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

 