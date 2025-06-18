AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
June 18

• David Eads, 26, of Tallassee, was arrested for driving under the influence.

June 17

• Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

• Burglary was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

June 16

• Harassment was reported on Elizabeth Street.

June 14

• Keaton Cali, 21, of Wetumpka, was arrested for criminal trespass.

• Johnetta Davis, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

• Domestic violence was reported on McDonald Drive.

June 13

• Matthew Macon, 30, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Theft was reported on South Pine Street.

• Theft was reported on Chapel Road.

June 12

• Javarious Jackson, 18, of Montgomery, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

 