June 18
• David Eads, 26, of Tallassee, was arrested for driving under the influence.
June 17
• Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
• Burglary was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
June 16
• Harassment was reported on Elizabeth Street.
June 14
• Keaton Cali, 21, of Wetumpka, was arrested for criminal trespass.
• Johnetta Davis, 31, of Montgomery, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
• Domestic violence was reported on McDonald Drive.
June 13
• Matthew Macon, 30, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Theft was reported on South Pine Street.
• Theft was reported on Chapel Road.
June 12
• Javarious Jackson, 18, of Montgomery, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.