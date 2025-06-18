Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.