AdobeStock_371028165_Preview.jpeg
blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com

May 29

• Larry Davis, 50, of Selma, was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana. 

• Wesley Harvey, 34, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

May 28

• Jalynn Humphrey, 26, of Wetumpka, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

• Harassment was reported on Micanopy Street.

• Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

May 27

• Fredrick Whitaker, 34, of Montgomery, was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.

• Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported at River Run Apartments.

• Criminal mischief was reported at River Run Apartments. 

May 26

• Frankie Jones, 34, of Tallassee, was arrested for domestic violence.

May 25

Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald

• Deundre Herron, 21, of Montgomery, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Alexis Worley, 24, of Sylacauga, was arrested for driving under the influence.

• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

May 24

• Florence Atkinson, 36, of Millbrook, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

• Courtney Bishop, 57, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.

• Frederick Burris, 54, of Mansfield, Ohio, was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.

May 23

• Don Stanley, 58, of Prattville, was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.

• Zacharey Shockley, 38, of Eclectic, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.

May 22

• Jim Matthews, 56, of Wetumpka, was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.

 