May 29
• Larry Davis, 50, of Selma, was arrested for driving under the influence and possession of marijuana.
• Wesley Harvey, 34, of Wetumpka, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.
May 28
• Jalynn Humphrey, 26, of Wetumpka, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
• Harassment was reported on Micanopy Street.
• Identity theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
May 27
• Fredrick Whitaker, 34, of Montgomery, was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.
• Unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported at River Run Apartments.
• Criminal mischief was reported at River Run Apartments.
May 26
• Frankie Jones, 34, of Tallassee, was arrested for domestic violence.
May 25
• Deundre Herron, 21, of Montgomery, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Alexis Worley, 24, of Sylacauga, was arrested for driving under the influence.
• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
May 24
• Florence Atkinson, 36, of Millbrook, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
• Courtney Bishop, 57, of Wetumpka, was arrested for failure to appear.
• Frederick Burris, 54, of Mansfield, Ohio, was arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Harassment was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
May 23
• Don Stanley, 58, of Prattville, was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.
• Zacharey Shockley, 38, of Eclectic, was arrested for three counts of failure to appear.
May 22
• Jim Matthews, 56, of Wetumpka, was arrested for four counts of failure to appear.