A Montgomery man is in the Elmore County Jail after allegedly pistol-whipping a cashier and robbing the store Friday, Jan. 20.
Roddrecius Lavelle Goldsmith, 32, of Montgomery, was arrested Jan. 23 after a photo lineup was presented to the victim, who identified Goldsmith. Goldsmith was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied building.
Police reports and court documents give more details of the robbery, during which Goldsmith allegedly took $79 from the register of the store on U.S. Highway 231.
The cashier reported Goldsmith entered the store about 2 a.m. Jan. 20 asking how much a cup of ice cost. Goldsmith also asked where the restroom was located.
“...[Goldsmith] asked if she wanted to go inside with him,” court documents state. “[The victim] said she doesn’t think her husband would like that. [Goldsmith] pulled out a handgun and pulled her into the bathroom, pushed her down to her knees and hit her multiple times around the head.”
The police report said Goldsmith demanded sexual acts from the victim.
“[The victim] pushed back [Goldsmith] and he dragged her to the cash register and made her open it,” the documents state. “[Goldsmith] took the money and went out of the store.”
The victim then locked the doors and hit the panic alarm and called 911.
“[She] locked herself in the bathroom,” the documents state. “Moments later [Goldsmith] returned and fired one round from his pistol into the front door in order to retrieve his vehicle’s keys that he had left inside during the robbery and assault.”
The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries.
Investigators found a spent .380 shell casing at the store after the robbery. During Goldsmith’s arrest a Taurus 380 pistol with a magazine, 27 rounds of ammunition and two cell phones were recovered.
Goldsmith is being held in the Elmore County Jail with a $130,000 bond available to him.
First-degree robbery is a Class A felony and Alabama law defines it as, “A person commits the crime of robbery in the first degree if in the course of committing a theft uses force against a person with intent to escape with property while armed with a deadly weapon or causes serious physical injury to another.”
If found guilty of first-degree robbery, Goldsmith could be sentenced to between 10 and 99 years in prison.
Second-degree assault is a Class C felony and Alabama law defines it as, “A person commits the crime of assault in the second degree if the person does with intent to cause serious physical injury to another person, he or she causes serious physical injury to any person; with intent to cause physical injury to another person, he or she causes physical injury to any person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument; or he or she recklessly causes serious physical injury to another person by means of a deadly weapon or a dangerous instrument.”
If found guilty of second-degree assault, Goldsmith could be sentenced to between one and 10 years in prison.
According to court records, no sex charges have been filed against Goldsmith related to this incident as of the morning of Feb. 2.
According to court records, Goldsmith was found not guilty by reason of mental defect after an arrest for first-degree rape in 2011 in Montgomery County. As of 2022 Goldsmith was reported by mental health officials to be mostly compliant with his prescribed treatment plan while living with family and working.
In the Elmore County robbery charge, Goldsmith has asked for an attorney to be appointed for him as he couldn’t afford one. Court records do not show one being appointed yet.