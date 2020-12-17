The Elmore County Art Guild, the oldest art organization in Elmore County formed in 1985, held their December membership meeting at Coaches Corner on last Wednesday.
At the meeting, president Shirley Esco introduced the new officers and board members for 2021, which includes Barbara Bryan, president; Shirley Esco, vice president; Trish Gober, treasurer; Ildiko Andrews, secretary; Joyce Evans, board member; Danae Morgan, board member; Robert Bowden, board member; Mark Harris, board member.
After the business meeting and lunch, gifts were exchanged during a lively dirty Santa game and photos were taken of members wearing Christmas sweaters with Barbara Bryan being the winner of the Christmas sweater contest.