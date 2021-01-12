The Elmore County Art Guild recently announced that its 2020 Annual Winter Guild Show has been canceled, along with all other activities, due to rises in COVID cases in the area.
“This is primarily due to the fact that our host, First Community Bank, has informed us that if the current trends in COVID-19 cases do not change soon, lobby services at the bank will be once again suspended,” said art guild president Barbara Bryan. “The bank's management expressed deep regret over the situation, as they are a long-time, avid supporter of the ECAG.”
The guild has two other member shows tentatively scheduled for the second half of 2021.
The guild’s meeting scheduled for January has also been canceled.
“We want to stress that membership dues are an essential source of income for the guild,” Bryan said. “We hope that despite the cancellation of the 2021 Annual Winter Show, our members will continue to show their financial support by renewing their memberships.”
New memberships are also being accepted. Individual membership costs $35 and a couple’s membership is $45. More membership options are also available online.
Memberships may be renewed by mailing a check to the ECAG at Post Office Box 65, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. Memberships can also be completed online at Elmorecountyartguild.com.