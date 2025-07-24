A downtown Wetumpka art gallery is celebrating the life and work of beloved artist, mentor and friend, Don Sawyer.
A solo exhibit of Sawyer’s available work will be on display at the Art Town Gallery in downtown Wetumpka, Thursday through Aug. 2.
The exhibit will display works dating from Sawyer’s early career as an artist to works completed shortly before his death in late July 2024.
Sawyer was a celebrated artist and champion of the arts community in Wetumpka, which he often referred to as “The Art Town” and was the inspiration for the gallery name in honor of his passion for the local art scene.
Sawyer’s work has been purchased by collectors worldwide. Prior to his gallery in downtown Wetumpka, Don and his wife Claire also had a gallery in Destin, Florida, and Fairhope, where many of his early collectors still travel from to purchase his work today.