From paintings and ceramics to woodwork and music, various forms of artistry were on display at the Art Walk held in downtown Wetumpka on Friday, April 2.
The Art Walk is a collaboration featuring 18-20 handpicked artists who come together to offer an outdoor art show and sale in the heart of downtown Wetumpka. The monthly event was created by Don Sawyer, a seasoned artist who owns an art studio in downtown Wetumpka.
"I called a bunch of artists that I know, some really good artists, and told them what I wanted to do, and they loved the concept," he said. "The concept is simple. We know what kind of product we have. These are really good artists that have been selling art for a long time. I thought if we brought a group of artists into downtown Wetumpka, and they were here on a regular basis, and we were having fun doing it, we could be a source of entertainment for Wetumpka, and it would also a step in the direction of becoming a cultural arts center."
Several artists were stationed on various streets throughout downtown with their art displayed on the sidewalks.
"Most of the time, if you want to see art, you have to go to one of these big shows or to a gallery," Sawyer said. "In our case, you come to Wetumpka and we'll bring the art to you. It's a fantastic opportunity for kids to be exposed to art and it's a great opportunity for the city of Wetumpka to showcase the artists that we have here locally and the kind of talent that is in this area."
Artist Teresa Wamble traveled from Calera to show and sell her artwork at the event.
"It's a great way to network with other artists," Wamble said. "It's a nice group of people and I always like looking at everyone's work."
As the night went on, a crowd formed in the Alleyway to hear the melodic voices of a husband-wife duo, Kevin and Jordyn Boyer.
Sawyer said he hopes Art Walk will become a sought-after event for Wetumpka residents as well as tourists from around the region.
Wetumpka residents Jason and Cherie Taylor said the Art Walk offered much-needed respite from their day-to-day lives.
"We're both painters, but we both also have very analytical jobs, so events like this are good reprieve," Jason Taylor said. "Just looking at the paintings bring you joy."
"There are so many paintings that really just put a smile on your face," Cherie Taylor added.
They both agreed that the event served a source of inspiration for their own artwork.
Art Walk is a monthly event that takes place from 4-8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month in downtown Wetumpka.