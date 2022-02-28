Sophia Bracy Harris doesn’t want anyone to forget history.
Harris and her sister Debra experienced the loss of a home and persecution while being part of the first 12 African American students to walk the halls of Wetumpka High School. The sisters knew it would be tough but they had their reasons. It wasn’t about being the first Black student.
“Our interests was not being with white folks,” Harris said. “The interest was to get a better education so we could better ourselves.”
The sisters were leaving W.B. Doby School where their aunt was a teacher. It was a place where the teachers did their best, but segregated schools limited the outcomes because of choices made by leaders.
“We had wanted to better ourselves, not that the teachers at Doby were giving their best, but it was the lack of funds and the lack of support,” Harris said. “Our buses were constantly breaking down enroute. There was no equipment such as microscopes for the biology labs. Textbooks that were hand-me-downs from Wetumpka had part of the front missing and part of the back missing and love notes throughout the book.”
The education Harris and her sister were seeking to receive was to help the Black community improve.
“When you got a good education you improve yourself and you improve humanity,” Harris said.
Harris was a Bracy. Her family left the Flat Rock community near Tallassee when Harris was finishing third grade. She attended Elmore County Training School for a couple of years then W.B. Doby School. In tenth grade Harris and her sister started to walk the halls of Wetumpka High School. Their father didn’t like the girls moving to the white school but went along with it knowing what the education could do.
“My dad had a third grade education and had the belief, ‘I don’t bother you and you don’t bother me.’ If you do, there is going to be trouble,” Harris said. “He still agreed for us to go. The truth of the matter is we knew we were going to the school because we wanted to go to Tuskegee Institute and not have difficulty. His thing was ‘I’m not going to stop you but you better understand you are going to get into something.’”
It was 1965. The sisters rode the bus, usually in the front to get some help from the bus driver as books and other items would be thrown at them, some striking them in the back of their heads. Trouble soon found Harris’ older sister Debra as she fought back.
“My sister was feisty,” Harris said. “She just got tired of getting hit with this and pelted with that. She turned around and hit back. As the sheriff said, ‘The gal is going to be in jail and she is going to be in overnight because she is going to have to learn her lesson for hitting a white boy.’
Not only was she in jail overnight, she was immediately expelled. It took the Department of Justice to get her back in school.”
A few months later the Bracy home would be fire bombed on the night of Jan. 1, 1966.
“We had gone to the Emancipation Proclamation meeting with the Rev. Jesse Douglas speaking,” Harris said. “That night we came back. It was 1 a.m. on Jan. 2, which was a Sunday morning, our house was firebombed.”
Luckily the Bracy’s were away at time three molotov cocktails were thrown at their home. The meeting spared lives.
“One did not explode,” Harris said. “It fell in the pickup truck. It would have splattered flames all over my parents bed had it gotten through the window but a screen knocked it back.”
Even with the explosive in the family’s truck, law enforcement did little, if anything.
“The interesting thing and disheartening thing was a week or so later it was in the paper that the sheriff had said there was no signs of foul play in the burning of the Bracy home,” Harris said. “But we were still in school.”
Finding allies
Harris had two aunts who were teachers at W.B. Doby School who didn’t like the decision of going to Wetumpka High School. Integration would bring about change, not only for Black students but for Black teachers. As students moved some teachers wouldn’t.
“We had a lot of Black schools to close down during integration,” Harris said. “Black teachers were going to be the first to be sent home.”
Harris would find allies in family and friends, from near and afar, and a bus driver.
“Those folks coming down those roads to support the Bracy family or any of the families were putting their lives at risk because that was not tolerated,” Harris said. “It was not acceptable trying to create something that was not supposed to be.”
Harris said some white people saw the injustices and reached out to help like the bus driver who took her and Debra to school each day. In Oct. 1965, Harris got on the bus and her sister wasn’t there. The bus driver stopped long enough for Harris to learn of her sister’s whereabouts from the principal, and then breaking the rules, dropped her off early to alert family that her sister was in jail.
“The next morning when I got on the bus he asked, ‘How is your sister?’” Harris said. “‘We don’t know we haven’t seen her.’ He said, ‘Just keep it together, she is going to be alright.’”
Harris said the driver came to her aid again when Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. died in 1968.
“It was a celebration on the bus,” Harris said. “I started to tear and he turned and said, ‘Don’t let them see they are getting to you.’”
Harris said it wasn’t much but it was enough to show he cared and was helping despite the trouble he might get in.
“Those were just tiny acts of kindness,” Harris said. “He was the one friend we had at Wetumpka.”
Harris said such actions can mean a lot.
“It doesn’t take big acts,” Harris said. “A small act of kindness will go a long way for somebody at that moment who is hurting and who needs it. It doesn’t cost money. It doesn’t require a lot of doing. It is simply you being willing to show your humanity to someone else.”
Changing mentalities
Harris settled in Montgomery in 1973 working with the Federation of Childcare Centers of Alabama, eventually becoming the director. Harris’ work was to help Black parents and children prepare for school. The organization helped families overcome challenges of being held back.
“We found it was difficult when you asked the simple question, ‘What is the vision for yourself and your child?’” Harris said. “People said, ‘I’ve never been asked that.’”
Harris said African Americans had been taught something for generations that had to be overcome.
“There was a common phrase in slavery, ‘Your job is not to think. You are to work,’” Harris said. “We had to overcome that mentality. It was important for them for us to help identify some of the dysfunctional parts of that history that was impeding moving ourselves forward and impeding the development of our communities.”
Harris said it was difficult to get families to look to the future because they were still living in the mentality of the short-term.
“We had to reach back into Biblical scripture and say Proverbs — a people without a vision shall perish,” Harris said. “That is how we began to engage the parents and caregivers into thinking that these children are with them for a while. ‘What is your vision of what you want for them?’”
Harris said adults finally said they wanted their children to have a better life than they had.
“What are the barriers and what can you do to change that?” Harris said. “That is how we began to help people get engaged in writing a letter to their elected official or talk to the county commission. They were still scared because that was outside of the norm of what they had been accustomed to.”
Harris said parents she worked with were like her father, saying phrases like: “Stay out of the way of white folks.” Harris saw it at an early age after her home was firebombed. The family went to the Emerald Mountain community to live in a two room hay shack with no windows.
“Parents were worried that they were going to be displaced, as many were,” Harris said. “We happened to be on land owned by my mother’s sister and her husband. Many folks were put off their land, out of their house, because they had gone outside of the norm.”
But are things getting better?
Harris said a lot can be learned from history and one of the biggest history books is the Bible.
“It tells the history of nations and tyrants and kings,” Harris said. “It talks about the principles that God created us to live by.
“When we decide at some level that God made this color, that color that somehow or another that I’m going to put my definition of whether this person is worthy of being treated fairly and equally, this person is judged this way. When we do that, it seems to me to be one of the biggest discounts of our spiritual foundation of treating each other with love and respect. Those were the things that held me together when I wanted to really hurt somebody because they were hurting me.”
Harris has written a book about her experiences with integration and racism. She said she is not trying to go after her tormentors, but trying to create a lesson for future generations.
“It’s important for us to document and share our stories about what we have experienced,” Harris said. “It’s important for us to recognize where we have been and where we have come from.”
Harris said it got better for a little bit but she isn’t so sure the lessons of kindness and humility have been learned since 1965.
“It breaks my heart when I hear the campaign commercials because my question is, how do we teach a respect for our country? How do we teach a respect for our leaders? How do we teach civility among our children?” Harris questioned. “I think when we ridicule each other, put down each other, it’s going to be hard for us to go back and teach our children to respect each other in the classroom.”
Harris believes everyone is inherently good, but discussions need to mostly happen in person to be able to see everyone is similar.
“My hope is that we learn we are of the human fabric, one fabric and if we decide that you’re not OK, you’re not good enough, ultimately we are going to stain that fabric and it's going to impact all of our existence.”