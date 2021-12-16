The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for Christopher Hafley who has been missing since Sunday.
“He was last seen near his residence on Butler Lake Road,” Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin said. “We are currently searching on side-by-sides on logging roads and in an area he is known to frequent about 12 miles north of Wetumpka.”
Franklin said Hafley, 68, has Alzehimers but is otherwise in good health.
“He walks everywhere,” Franklin said. “He sometimes hitches rides.”
Franklin said Hafley has left home on foot before.
“He has friends in the Atlanta area,” Franklin said. “It seems he has tried this before. He got as far as the Opelika area before he was found.”
If you have any information on Hafley’s whereabouts, call the sheriff’s department at 334-567-5227.