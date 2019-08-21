Main Street Wetumpka, a nonprofit organization dedicated to revitalizing its historic business district, was recently awarded a $20,000 grant to help fund a cultivating place project in the heart of its downtown.
The funds will be utilized to complete a beautified gathering space with opportunities for cultural enhancement and recreation, generating increased foot traffic for its small business community.
“Main Street Wetumpka is doing great things for Wetumpka’s downtown area,” Alabama Power business officer manager Clay McConnell said. “The development of the Alleyway Cultivation Project is another example of their work to create a sense of place and bring people together.
“It will provide educational and social opportunities which, in turn, enhance the quality of life and encourage greater economic development in the area.”
The project is part of the organization’s Tulotoma Snail Trail, a cultivating place project that uses art to tell the community’s history, and will elevate Wetumpka’s historic business district through a small entertainment space, benches, greenery, lighting, stonework, as well as permanent and movable furniture.
“As a Main Street Alabama designated community, we are able to utilize the resources provided to us through Main Street Alabama to help conceptualize improvement projects in our downtown,” Main Street Wetumpka president Dennis Fain said, “but community partnerships are what make projects such as these a reality.
“This $20,000 grant from the Alabama Power Foundation will go a long way towards helping us implement and activate this beautiful gathering space, which is especially important after the devastating EF-2 tornado this past January.”
An existing 90-foot historic timeline mural was the first phase of the project and was largely funded by the Mid-South Resource, Conservation & Development Council (RC&D).
Since the formation in 1989, The Alabama Power Foundation’s mission has been to spread good throughout the state of Alabama. The foundation seeks out and assists non-profit partners by providing volunteer support, organizational support, promotional support and financial support.
“The Alabama Power Foundation supports downtown revitalization efforts and understands its importance to the community,” McConnell said.
Alabama Power Foundation’s efforts are directed to arts and cultural, civic and community development, educational advancement, environmental stewardship and health and human services.
Interested parties have until Sunday, Aug. 25 to purchase engraved pavers that will be incorporated into the space. More information can be found at mainstreetwetumpka.org.
Main Street Wetumpka is one of 23 designated Main Street Alabama communities. Using the principles of design, promotion, organization and economic vitality, Main Street Wetumpka preserves the historic integrity and charm of its downtown by empowering its community of business owners and residents through education, inspiration and the dedicated improvement of its ever-evolving spaces. To learn more, visit www.mainstreetwetumpka.org or follow @MainStreetWetumpka and @TulotomaSnailTrail on social media.