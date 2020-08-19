Crawdaddy grits, turkey shots and smoked venison sweet potato stew with blackberry, onions and spicy pecans were just some of the tasty dishes served up at Alabama Wildlife Federation’s Wild Game Cook-Off State Finals on Aug. 8.
Held at AWF state headquarters in Millbrook, this championship event featured the winners from more than 300 cook teams that competed in regional events throughout the year. Twelve teams were on hand to compete for the $1,000 grand prize and the coveted title of AWF Wild Game Cook-off State Champion.
This year’s event was specifically modified to incorporate COVID-19 safety precautions, including cook teams strategically positioned over a 3-acre outdoor space, limited attendance of 75 guests to maximize social distancing, use of face coverings and no self-serve food or beverages. Winners were allowed short, mask-free photo-ops.
AWF was proud to have this year’s People’s Choice Award presented on behalf of the Alabama Army National Guard and Lockheed Martin as the awards sponsor for the state finals.
Alabama Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Sylvester Cannon, Draper Stanford with Regions Bank, Jason Crager with Lockheed Martin and AWF executive director Tim L. Gothard had a tough time with judging deliberations due to the high-quality of each dish.
In the end, the Biscuit and Gravy Chillin’ and Grillin’ Team of Daniel and Shana Thompson and John McElvey, representing the Lake Martin Cook-off with their delicious whitetail trio dish, was crowned 2020 AWF Wild Game Cook-off State Champion.
Second place went to the Geeks of Gastronomy Team of Cory, Zoe and April Waltz, representing the Madison County Cook-Off, for their rabbit soft tacos with mango salsa.
Third place was awarded to the Co-Op Cutups Team of Kirk Green, Kristy Seamon, Jimmy Sims and Allison Ellison, representing the Selma Cook-off with their creamy garlic butter salmon.
The People’s Choice Award went to Team Palomar of Bruce Garrett, Todd Johnson, Beth Johnson, Wesley Johnson, Robert Adair and Thomas Adair.
The purpose of AWF Wild Game Cook-Offs is to provide an opportunity for AWF members to interact, for nonmembers to learn more about AWF and to raise funds to support AWF’s conservation programs and projects.
The cook-offs also demonstrate that responsible sportsmen/women properly utilize the wild game and fish they harvest and prepare it with care, skill and expertise to produce healthy and tasty table fare.
The Alabama Wildlife Federation, established by sportsmen in 1935, is the state’s oldest and largest citizens’ conservation organization. The mission of the AWF, a 501c3 non-profit group supported by membership dues and donations, is to promote the conservation and wise use of Alabama’s wildlife and related natural resources as a basis for economic and social prosperity.
To learn more about AWF, including membership details, programs and projects, call 334-285-4550 or visit www.alabamawildlife.org.