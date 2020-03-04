A business that offers axe throwing, archery and arcade games is coming to downtown Eclectic.
Owner Wade Jones, who also runs Eclectic Pawn, said his business will be something unlike anything else in the area.
There may be other axe throwing businesses in the surrounding area, but Jones said Viking Axe and Bow will have a twist.
“We wanted to not only give people something to do but also something different,” Jones said. “The other axe throwing venues are just axe throwing. We are different. We will also offer an indoor archery range and an old-school arcade.”
Jones said he is considering skee-ball and pinball machines to place in the business’ arcade.
“There’s really nothing like this within a 20-mile radius of Eclectic,” he said. “We are just trying to give the community something to do and increase the number of visitors to downtown and attract some business from the lake in the summertime to show them a good time.”
Jones expects Viking Axe and Bow, located at 35 Kowaliga Rd., will be open for business in the coming weeks. It will initially be open Thursday through Saturday.“We are pretty close to opening,” Jones said. “From two to three weeks, probably closer to two weeks we will open.”
Jones said he has spent the past several years thinking about opening another business in downtown Eclectic.
“I stared the pawn shop almost five years ago,” he said. “The one thing my customers have said is, ‘We just do not have much to do in downtown.’ It’s been in the back of my mind to start another business and I’ve just been looking for the opportunity.”
Jones said details such as costs, minimum age limits to participate and operating hours have not been determined down yet.
“Setting ages is something we are working out with the insurance companies right now,” he said.
Jones recommends customers make reservations at www.vikingaxeandbow.com which is currently under construction.
“From what we have seen at other axe throwing places, you need a reservation because the schedules are booked up all the time,” he said. “Go to the site, make a reservation and pay online. All you do when you come is sign the waiver and start throwing the axes.”
He said throwing axes is a socially fun way to get some exercise.
“For the first 30 minutes, you’re just trying to get the axe to stick,” Jones said. “It is not so much a muscle sport as it is a form sport. Once you finally stick the first one you are excited. What I realized the first time I went is how much exercise you get. It’s a pretty cool, low-impact exercise. It has its benefits.”
He said people have approached him to host axe throwing leagues and private parties.
“We will have to come up with a plan for that,” he said. “We will probably set aside nights other than Thursday through Saturday for the leagues.”
The business will also sell soft drinks, chips and candy.