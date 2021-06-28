Get ready, because Alabama's 16th Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday is right around the corner.
The sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 16, and ends at midnight the following Sunday, July 18.
Shoppers will not have to pay the state's four percent sales or use tax. Alabama municipalities can also opt to waive their sales taxes. Local municipalities that have elected to waive their taxes include Elmore County, Millbrook, Eclectic, Wetumpka, Tallassee and Elmore.
This sales tax holiday applies to most back-to-school-related items.
Exempt items include clothing with a price of $100 or less per item (excluding certain accessories and protective and sports equipment); computer equipment and supplies costing $750 or less per item or computer package; and school supplies, school art supplies or school instructional materials up to $50 per item.
Clothing items eligible for the waiver include: belts, boots, caps, coats, diapers, dresses, gloves, gym suits, hats, hosiery, jackets, jeans, neckties, pajamas, pants, raincoats, robes, sandals, scarves, school uniforms, shirts, shoes, shorts, socks, sneakers and underwear.
School supplies eligible for the waiver include binders, pencil sharpeners, pencils, pens, blackboard chalk, book bags, calculators, composition books, crayons, erasers, folders, glue and paste, highlighters, index cards, legal pads, lunch boxes, markers, notebooks, paper, pencil boxes and other school supply boxes, rulers, scissors, writing tablets, clay and glazes, paints, art paint brushes, sketch and drawing pads, watercolors, reference maps and globes, required textbooks priced between $30 and $50 and books priced at $30 or less.
The sales tax holiday was moved from August to the third weekend in July. The change was made to ensure the sales tax holiday occurred every year before the start of the school year throughout the state.
For a complete list of tax-exempt and taxable items, go to revenue.alabama.gov/sales-use/sales-tax-holidays.