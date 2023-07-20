The first day of school is right around the corner and now is the time to shop.
For participating counties, select school supplies, computers, books and clothes will be both state sales tax and use tax free from 12:01 a.m. on Friday through midnight on Sunday.
Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Shellie Whitfield said this is a great time for families to get their kids ready for school.
“It’s a gift from our government to our families,” she said. “It’s an opportunity for people to take care of their kids with some help. Not all communities do that. We are very blessed to live where we do.”
This Alabama tax-free holiday first began in 2006. In 2017, the holiday was moved from the first full weekend of August to the third full weekend of July. The Alabama Department of Revenue has a breakdown of what items are eligible for the tax holiday.
For clothing, eligible items include apparel that is $100 or less per article of clothing. Some examples are belts, boots, diapers, dresses, gym suits, hosiery, neckties, pajamas, robes, school uniforms, shoes and underwear.
Clothing accessories, protective equipment or sports equipment are not eligible. Some examples include handbags, helmets, goggles or cleated athletic shoes.
For eligible computers it must be a laptop, desktop or tower computer system with a central processing unit and display monitor, keyboard, mouse and speakers sold as a package for $750 or less. Individual computer parts or accessories will not be eligible.
However, some computer software is included in the tax-free holiday such as diskettes, compact disks, handheld electronic schedulers or personal digital assistants aside from cell phones, computer printers, printer paper and printer ink.
As far as school supplies, eligible items must be $50 or less per item. It can include binders, composition books, glue, index cards, lunch boxes, pencils, pens, writing tablets, certain paints, drawing pads and reference maps or globes. Eligible books must be $30 or less per book.
A full inclusive list of eligible school supplies for this year can be found on the Department of Revenue’s website.
Tallapoosa County does not participate in the sales tax holiday, so Tallassee shoppers will need to be mindful of county lines.