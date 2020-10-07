Ingram State Technical College president Annette Funderburk recently announced that Sen. Will Barfoot (R-25) has awarded the technical college with a $2,400 Community Service grant.
Funderburk said the award came from funds allocated to each legislator for public education purposes.
During a tour of the campus, Barfoot stated he was pleased the funds would be used to benefit the new Industrial Systems Technology program.
“The grant represents taxpayer dollars, and I believe taxpayers would support programs like this one which prepares students for good jobs in a growing career field,” Barfoot said.
Funderburk thanked Barfoot for his generous award.
“Industrial Systems Technology was developed specifically to meet industry demand,” she said. “Program graduates help meet Gov. Ivey’s Success Plus goal to grow Alabama’s skilled-labor pipeline by 500,000 workforce-ready employees by 2025.”