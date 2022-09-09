The Elmore County Humane Society is hosting its 16th annual Bark in the Park at Fort Toulouse on Sunday, Sept. 18.
The fun filled event is a fundraiser for the Elmore County Humane Society and its animal shelter.
“We will have vendors, food including Grumpy Dog, Venice Gelato, baked goodies, demonstrations, a microchip clinic, blessing of the pets, pet parade, pet photography and more,” Director of the Humane Society of Elmore County Rea Cord said.
Everything will kick off at 1 p.m. with a police K-9 demonstration.
Dog microchipping is from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at a cost of $25 including the registration thanks to the Tuskegee College of Veterinary Medicine. Pet photography is by Tannenhill Photography.
2022 Bark in the Park T-shirts are available for $15 and there will be a pet related silent auction.
Admission to Bark in the Park is $5 per person for those 13 years old and older.
All dogs coming to Bark in the Park must be good in public, meaning good around children, adults and other dogs in a very busy situation. Animals must also have a current rabies tag/proof of rabies vaccination to come to the park.
There is still time for vendors to join in the fun. The vendor's fee is $35 and the vendor app can be accessed at www.elmorehumane.org/calendar-of-events.html or email hselco@bellsouth.net.