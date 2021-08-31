The Alabama Manufactured Housing Association presented Person of the Year awards to Jonathan Turner (2020) and Bart Mercer (2021) at the 2021 Manufactured Housing Multi-State Convention held in Orange Beach, Alabama.
The Person of the Year Award is one of the oldest and most prestigious awards given to members of the manufactured housing industry. Nominations for Person of the Year are submitted by members of the Association, and the nominees are then voted on by all members. This is the 50th year the award has been awarded.
Mercer has over 30 years of business experience as the vice-president of Jenilyn’s Creations, Inc. and the president of Mercer Property Management, Inc. He serves on the Alabama Manufactured Housing board of directors where he has served as chairman for the last three years.
Mercer is a licensed home builder and landscaper who serves on boards including the National Association of Counties’ Broadband Task Force, the Elmore Fire Department, and is a member of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s Legislative Committee. Mercer also serves District 4 on the Elmore County Commission. He is married to Lori Mercer and they share two children, Katelyn and Owen.
“I am grateful to be recognized in this industry and look forward to continuing to serve,” Mercer said. “Thank you to the AMHA members for this award."
Turner was the 2020 award recipient, but due to COVID-19, he was not officially presented the award until this year. Turner graduated from Haleyville High School in 1990, and from the University of North Alabama in 1994 with a B.S. in finance. Turner has worked at Dave Carter and Associates since 1997. He has been a board member of the Alabama Manufactured Housing Association since 2008, and a board member of the Alabama Housing Foundation since 2007. He is married to Jessica Turner and they share two daughters, Caroline and MeLeah.
“This is a special honor,” Turner said. “I am humbled and grateful to the members of AMHA for this recognition and am proud to be a part of this industry."