The Wetumpka police and fire departments and Elmore County deputies were on hand Friday to welcome home 10-year-old TJ Esco after completing the final step in his 4.5-year fight against cancer.
As the Esco family made their way home from Children’s of Alabama, they were met with the flashing lights of several police cars. TJ thought the car was being pulled over, but little did he know that it was a police escort just for him.
The police escort led the Esco family to the Russell Do It Center on U.S. 231 where Tim Esco works. Once there, police and firefighters as well as Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis greeted the family.
TJ’s implanted port was removed earlier in the day, prompting a much-needed celebration. The fourth grader at Eclectic Elementary School said it was “pretty cool” to have so many people rallying behind him.
TJ was first diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in 2015 when he was just 6 years old. He was still receiving chemotherapy treatments in 2018 when a second cancer was found in his spinal fluid and brain. He then switched to receiving chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
Throughout his fight, TJ has endured the many side effect associated with his cancer treatments, like seizures and brain bleeds.
“It’s been a tough and hard journey, but through it all he’s never complained,” his mother said. “He inspires me and gives me hope every day.”
“We just give all the glory to God,” his father said. “Our church family at Redland Baptist Church and our community has helped carry us through. We really appreciate the law enforcement community for coming out to support us today.”
Tim Esco said he’s also thankful for his job at the Russell Do It Center.
“I’ve been there for 13 months and I’m so blessed to work for people who have been so wonderful to my family,” Tim Esco said. “They hired me knowing that my son was sick and there’s never been a problem when it comes to me needing to take time off to be with my son.”
TJ will continue to have monthly checkups for the next five years.