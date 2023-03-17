Wetumpka’s May Eason is grinning from ear to ear.
Despite working feverishly to organize the second annual Beautiful Table Settings (BTS) conference in Wetumpka later this month, Eason is proud of the accomplishments of the group of friends who started to gather on BTS Facebook page in 2019. In March 2022, the convention had more than 500 attendees for one two-day session and more than 115,000 followers on Facebook. But it is still growing.
“We now have more than 163,000 members on Facebook,” Eason said. “This year’s convention will be in two sessions so we can host more people.”
The Facebook page and convention surrounds table settings Eason believes aren’t as important with the younger generations.
“It’s to show your pretty things, the things you have inherited, the things you have collected, the things you registered for as a bride,” Eason said. “We want to get the younger crowd involved.”
Eason said younger people are mostly using things readily available.
“They are registering at Big Box stores,” Eason said. “They are only getting household stuff you can pick up everyday. When I was a bride you registered for sterling silver, china, crystal and that is where we got your nice things that you keep forever.”
Eason said the idea is to get people used to sitting down to eat using a “beautiful arrangement of plates, silverware and more.”
“We are trying to get people interested in setting their table again,” Eason said. “Tables are really the people around it but we want to show people how special they are by doing a pretty tablescape for them.”
The first session starts Monday, March 20 with the second starting March 22.
“As one session is leaving Wednesday, another is coming in,” Eason said. “We did two sessions because we are trying to get to 1,000 people. Wednesday is wine and charcuterie from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will be out eating and shopping on Wednesday.”
The sessions are filled with speakers, many of whom are active on the BTS Facebook page.
“We have Replacements from Greensboro, North Carolina coming to talk,” Eason said. “There is Jim Gatling. He is our page storyteller from Arkansas. He talks real Southern and tells the wildest stories. Justin Peters from Enterprise Estate Sales is going to do a mini-antique roadshow Monday and Friday. Jill Hastings will talk about linens and lace. Phillip Thompson is going to show centerpieces and tablescapes.”
Wetumpka Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Shellie Whitfield will speak as well, and Provisions will help Wednesday. Each day features other local eateries for lunch.
“I have Grumpy Dog doing food twice,” Eason said. “Woodcraft Cafe is doing food one day; Cooper House Deil is doing a day.”
But there will be more than just speakers and presenters. Eason said 25 vendors will be set up inside the Wetumpka Civic Center to help BTS guests find missing pieces to their collections.
Those vendors will be available for public shopping from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25. There is a $5 entrance fee for Saturday shopping.