A crash involving a cyclist occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, and has claimed the life of an Eclectic man. Raymond P. Butler, 74, was critically injured, when he was struck while riding his bicycle by a 2008 Nissan Altima driven by Shawniquie D. Butler, 31, of Tallassee.
Raymond P. Butler was transported to Baptist Medical Center South. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Butler succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The crash occurred on Alabama 9 near the 140 mile marker, approximately 14 miles south of Wetumpka, in Elmore County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.