The City of Wetumpka is set for a ribbon cutting opening the Birding Trail, an extension of the River Walk, located at the Wetumpka Sports Complex toward the back side of the softball fields. The ribbon cutting will occur at 4 p.m. and the City of Wetumpka strongly encourages those in attendance to join them in a walk down the captivating trail to the Farmer’s Market to visit local vendors.
Special Projects Manager Tex Grier states, “This has been an eight-year project for the City and the Economic Development Department of Alabama. Thanks to the Public Works department and the diligent work of everybody involved, this project has come to a completion."