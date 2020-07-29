Andrew Michael Blevins, a longtime resident of Wetumpka, has announced he is running for the District 5 seat on the Wetumpka City Council in the Aug. 25 municipal election.
Blevins has resided in Wetumpka for over a decade and graduated with honors from Wetumpka High School. During his time at Wetumpka High School, he became deeply involved with the city through the school’s U.S. Army JROTC program. He participated yearly in hallmark city events such as Christmas on the Coosa, homecoming parades, and Veteran’s Day ceremonies and held a position of leadership in which he motivated other young adults to be better citizens. He also serves the community and helped clean up the city during the devastating 2019 tornado.
Blevins currently attends Auburn University at Montgomery where he is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship. He aspires to become directly involved with politics and aims to “put our nation back on track by reaffirming conservative, Republican values one small piece at a time.”
Blevins strongly believes that District 5 has great potential to become the “business hub” of Wetumpka.
“I want to make Wetumpka fully independent of Montgomery,” Blevins said. “We all love our city but know that it lacks a few amenities that sometimes force us to venture into Montgomery. If elected, I would advocate for the addition of businesses such as a Chick-fil-A. I also want to promote small-business as that is the true appeal of a city like Wetumpka.”
Blevins also believes Highway 231 serves as the gateway to Wetumpka from major cities such as Montgomery.
“With civil unrest taking the nation by storm, we want to preserve peace in our beautiful city and ensure that none of these shenanigans make their way to Wetumpka,” Blevins said.
If elected, Blevins said he would strongly advocate for maintaining a strong police presence and protecting the security of our city.
Blevins is notably one of the youngest people to run for city council in Wetumpka. He feels that Wetumpka needs a new innovative vision to take District 5 to the next level.
“With your support and your vote on Aug. 25, I will work to keep Wetumpka great and build District 5 into the business hub of the future,” he said.