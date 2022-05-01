Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division are investigating an incident which occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday that claimed the life of a Pell City man.
A 30-foot Sea Ray Sundancer was east bound on Kowaliga Bay in the main body on Lake Martin in-between Castaway Island and Wares Slough when the operator went overboard. Another vessel in the area recovered the victim from the water and transported him to the Kowaliga public ramp adjacent to Highway 63 where he was pronounced deceased.
The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Russell Lands Security and Kowaliga Volunteer Fire Department also responded to assist.
Nothing further is available as ALEA Marine Patrol Troopers continue to investigate.