Several local and state leaders and elected officials gathered at the Elmore County Technical Center on Friday for a groundbreaking ceremony kicking off the start of construction for an additional ECTC facility.
The additional facility will be located adjacent to the current ECTC building on Kelly Fitzpatrick Drive. Architecture and interior design firm McKee and Associates was hired provide architectural and design services for the project.
Walter McKee, founder of McKee and Associates, said the $7 million building is expected to be completed by the end of summer 2021. Auburn-based First Team Construction was awarded the construction bid for the project.
Elmore County Public Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said the project is one of many building projects planned in the district. The project is being funded by a portion of a $50 million bond secured by the board of education for various upcoming construction projects.
Dennis said the ECTC has grown rapidly and the students and staff need more space. Four years ago, Dennis said there were about 350 students enrolled in programs at the school, but last school year ECTC finished with more than 800 students.
ECTC director Emilie Johnson said the school’s hospitality and tourism and HVAC programs are housed on another campus owned by the school district because a lack of space at the current building.
Once the additional building is complete all programs offered by the school will once again be located in one place, Johnson said. The new building will house the construction, plumbing and pipefitting, HVAC, welding, electrical, aviation, medical sciences and public safety and law programs.
The existing building will be home to the hospitality and tourism, automotive, computer technology, pre-engineering and drafting and design programs.
Once the new building is built, the district will begin renovating the current one, Johnson said.
BOE chairman Michael Morgan said expanding the ECTC will be a “difference maker” for students and will serve as an economic catalyst for the county. Dennis said he continues to be approached by businesses wanting to partner with the school system to offer opportunities to career tech students.
“Area businesses and industries are in need of quality job candidates,” Dennis said. “There’s a need for skilled workers.”
McKee, who allowed ECTC students to have a hand in the design of the new building, said his business has benefited from the ECTC.
“I’ve been a beneficiary of the quality employees you’ve produced at this school,” McKee said. “I have four employees who are graduates of the ECTC and I applaud the board of education for making this move in an effort to produce more quality job candidates.”