Employees and volunteers with the Elmore County Board of Education's Child Nutrition Program and the Emergency Management Agency were recently honored by the Elmore County Commission for their efforts in coordinating meal distribution for students during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission recognized CNP director Cacyce Davis, and Elmore County EMA volunteer, Donna Poeppelmeier, and other volunteers for their efforts, at a meeting last Monday.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the Elmore County EMA was called on to help the child nutrition program provide meals for students after schools were closed. Davis, Poeppelmeier and lunchroom managers quickly gathered to identify how many volunteers would be needed to feed school-aged children throughout the county.
Poeppelmeier was tasked with coordinating volunteers and also spent countless hours serving at the feeding program.
From March 28 through Aug. 3, 787 volunteers served over 11,437 hours of service to ensure the feeding program was a success. As a result, Elmore County Schools saved about $83,000.
During this time, more than 2.2 million meals were served to Elmore County students while adhering to social distancing and mask and sanitizing guidelines to help ensure the safety of themselves and the students.
Volunteers and BOE staff assisted in several ways, including unloading food trucks, preparing meals for distribution, directing traffic, loading cars with packaged meals, and delivering meals to off-campus locations.
The partnership highlights the necessity and importance of volunteerism and what can be achieved when citizens come together to support the community, according to the county commission.