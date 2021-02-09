The Elmore County Board of Education approved the purchase of a new piece of property at a special called meeting on Thursday.
The school board bought 8.4 acres of land, which includes a wooded area that will have to be cleared, for $185,000. Superintendent Richard Dennis said the land will be transformed into a school bus farm. The land is located on Micanopy Street across from the district’s technology building.
“Right now, it will be used to store buses, but our long-term plan is to relocate the transportation department to that site,” Dennis said.
Dennis said the long-term plan is to construct a new transportation facility on the new property and expand the district’s Child Nutrition Program into the current transportation facility. Dennis said the CNP is in need of more space. The board of education rents property in Wetumpka for additional storage space for the CNP.
“All of this happened relatively quickly,” Dennis said. “It worked out and aligns with long-range planning for us.”