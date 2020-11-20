Employees of Elmore County Public Schools will soon receive a supplement payment thanks to a measure approved by the Elmore County Board of Education at its meeting on Tuesday.
The school board approved one-time supplement payments of $220 for full-time employees and $110 for part-time employees. Superintendent Richard Dennis said the payment would not be given to him, school board members and contract employees.
“It’s just to show our appreciation for all of their hard work as we finish a challenging semester,” Dennis said. “It’s for all the extra cleaning they’re having to do and the emotional support they are providing to our students during this pandemic. We want to show that we value the services they provide.”
Dennis said the teachers and district staff are a big part of the reason that students and staff are getting a full week off for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“They’ve helped us get to a point where we can take a full week off,” he said. “Other districts are cutting vacations short or doing eLearning days during the holidays.”
The board also approved the district’s calendar for the 2021-2022 school year.
“We took this year’s calendar and shifted it to next year,” Dennis said. “So it’s all the same start dates and holiday breaks.”
That means the first day of school will be Aug. 9 and students will still receive weeklong holiday breaks. Dennis said the district went ahead and approved the calendar as a convenience for parents who like to start planning family vacations and other events in advance.