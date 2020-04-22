Elmore County Schools central office staff updated the Elmore County Board of Education on the first weeks of virtual school at Monday’s meeting. Officials said something will be done to avoid students falling behind.
Elmore County Schools elementary director Steve McKenzie informed the board most all students are participating in school activities.
“There is an overwhelming majority of students participating in school,” he said. “A big percentage are doing the lessons online. Just about all the schools have put out paper and pencil packets for students who do not have access to technology.”
He said there will be plans for the 2020-21 school year that involves reviewing work from the previous school year.
“We will take some good review time next year with what we are learning now,” he said. “We don’t want our students sliding backwards.”
Elmore County Schools superintendent Richard Dennis said he’s heard from elementary school students’ parents who are having challenges with completing school solely from home.
“Feedback from parents includes comments like the technology is difficult to navigate and some have little time to supervise their children,” he said. “We are really trying to follow up with parents to encourage their students participate.”
Director of secondary schools Dr. Jamey McGowin stated every middle school and high school in the county has student participation rates above 90%.
“When you look at total participation in the middle schools we are at 96% participation and 92% at our high schools,” he said. “That leads me to believe our schools have strong leadership teams.
We do understand we have some students who have not participated. We are working very hard through those schools to contact those parents to support them to get their students working. These are uncharted waters. To have these kind of participation rates, we’re very appreciative of that.”
School board chief financial officer Jason Mann said the school system is carefully looking at every expenditure.
“As of March 12, everyone added a special-use code specific to COVID-19 expenditures,” he said. “We will pull everything with that tag in a report. It will include additional payroll, bringing in student workers for the Chromebook handouts, the cleaning service and a long list of things we have purchased.”
He said the school system will submit COVID-19 expenditures to organizations such as FEMA and the state in hopes those expenses will be reimbursed.
“We will not be reimbursed at 100%,” Mann said. “We are being told it could be as much as 75%. It will be up to FEMA and what their assessors deem. We will make a claim. If we can request it, we will request it. We are trying not to miss anything.”
Mann said the school system ordered items to guard against COVID-19.
“We are scheduled (Tuesday) morning to receive 30 no-touch thermometers and 600 masks,” he said. “We want to be prepared to put people to work and let them feel safe.”
Dennis informed the board a new maintenance building at the central office and a new wing at Airport Road Intermediate are currently on hold due to the uncertainty of what the school’s budget will look like in the future.
“I’m putting on hold these projects to keep them in a safe planning stage concerning funding,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of wiggle room in the budget. If we do receive cuts, I want to make sure I stagger our expenditures and I’m careful with our budget.”
In other action at the meeting, the board approved minutes from March 10, 16 and 23 and the board approved the consent agenda for the meeting.