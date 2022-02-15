A Deatsville man was returned to the Elmore County Jail just weeks after he bonded out.
Leon Prince, 78, was arrested last month for the Class B felony sex abuse of a child under 12 after a direct presentation to an Elmore County Grand Jury. Prince was released on a $40,000 property bond. Prince is currently in the Elmore County Jail with a $300,000 cash bond available to him.
Elmore County Sheriff’s Office investigator Eric Bruner testified he spoke with the victim, who is now 16, about a disclosure of abuse by Prince when she was 6 years old. Bruner said the victim told him and a forensic interviewer that Prince fondled her genitalia multiple times between Jan. 1, 2010 and Dec. 31, 2011. Bruner said the victim disclosed other details that supported her story.
“She described the house from the outside, the interior as far as how it was designed — the layout of the home,” Bruner testified. “When I went to interview him the first time at his home, it fit it to a ‘T’.”
Bruner said Prince told him he had a relationship with the alleged victim’s mother.
At issue when Judge Bill Lewis set the bond last month was Prince’s prior criminal conviction of a similar charge. The issue arose when there was no case for prosecutors to attach such information and is forbidden by law. But Lewis issued an administrative order to prevent it from being a hurdle in the future.
“I issued an order as presiding judge in this circuit the district attorney’s office will always disclose prior criminal histories for Class A and B felonies that are directly presented to the grand jury and sex offenses and violent crimes regardless of class so we don’t have this issue again,” Lewis said. “A judge is not an advocate. The system is broken if I’m an advocate. The court can only take into account what is presented to them.”
Current state bond recommendations for Class B felonies is a maximum of $30,000 unless the circumstances show a need for higher bond.
Cause for a drastic change in bond
Allison Black Cornelius was the victim in Prince’s 1991 conviction of carnal knowledge where Prince would serve 15 years of a 30 year sentence. Cornelius is now CEO of the Greater Birmingham Humane Society.
Cornelius confirmed what Prince did to her in the 1970s when she was just seven years old. She said yes when assistant district attorney asked her if Prince raped, sodomized and sexually tortured her. Cornelius said Prince used his connections to be able to victimize her between Jan. 1, 1972 and the weekend before Easter of the same year.
“Mr. Prince’s family was close friends with my grandmother’s family,” Cornelius said. “My aunt and mother knew Leon and his older brother from high school. They went to our church. Leon was my youth minister.”
Cornelius said she disclosed at the time of the abuse but it went nowhere. She again disclosed in her 20s in 1988 to law enforcement leading to the 1991 conviction.
Cornelius testified she believes there are more victims who were abused by Prince.
“I think it is also important that when he did what he did to me and some other victims, we had to also watch him do it to his own daughter who was four at the time,” Cornelius said.
Cornelius testified she saw evidence that upon release from prison Prince was again involved in a church and mentoring juvenile sex offenders at Mt. Meigs. Cornelius also testified Prince uses faith and community organization to find his victims.
Cornelius said during the 1991 trial alleged victims started to contact her and her family and many had a common link.
“They were women, mothers who were being prostituted or sexually trafficked,” Cornelius said. “They feel like they had no way to report because of their choices.”
Lewis also took into account Prince’s health, having been diagnosed with cancer three years ago and having several other medical issues in determining a new bond.
“Had I known that the initial bond would have likely been set higher,” Lewis said. “I think my track record would speak itself. The judge goes by information produced by all of you to set bond. Prior criminal history was not provided in this case.”
Lewis said there was enough there to greatly increase Prince’s bond.
“The defendant is a danger to the community and to the general public at large,” Lewis said. “The court also finds that based on his age and health condition that he may be a flight risk.”
Lewis said he is upset the state allowed Prince to serve only half of his prison sentence, but said Prince still gets the benefit of doubt.
“While he is out, there seems like there is a common thing that he befriends someone and victimizes a family member of the person he befriends,” Lewis said. “He is presumed innocent in this case. The court will give him all of the due process.”
Finding more victims
Currently Cornelius is working with the district attorney’s office and Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL) to help identify other potential victims of Prince.
Victims can contact VOCAL 24/7 at 800-239-3219 and representatives will connect potential victims with the appropriate investigative body.
Speedy trial
Lewis intends for Prince to stand trial before health or age catches up to him. Lewis instructed all attorneys to work to get on a docket as quickly as possible, possibly as early as April by issuing a gag order.
“We are going to fast track this case so we can get some finality to it,” Lewis said. “I don’t need any excuses for there to be a delay in this case. At this point I’m admonishing and restricting any parties, attorney or possible witnesses from making statements about this case.
I don’t need any motion to change venue based on pretrial publicity. This man deserves a fair trial and we are going to give it to him.”