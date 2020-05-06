Patrick and Tonya Moore moved to Wetumpka a few years ago. As Tonya’s birthday approached in January, her husband encouraged her to open a clothing boutique.
“I told her if you want to open that boutique now is the time to open it up,” Patrick Moore said. “She’d always talked about going into business for herself and open a boutique. Here she is.”
After a whirlwind of preparations went in to securing a location and clothing, the couple opened the doors Feb. 10 to Coosa Belle Boutique.
“Opening in February is an odd time,” he said. “We’d been searching for a building and this one came available in January.”
Within a few short weeks, the business closed its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Moores leaned on their faith when the state announced non-essential retailers must close to the public.
“Our first thought was God’s going to watch over us,” he said. “Were we concerned? Yes. We’d just invested in a new boutique. ... I’ve been through a brain tumor, four bypasses, a failed spinal surgery and God’s always been there for us when we needed something.”
In addition to health issues, both have experienced losing close family members since their move to Wetumpka.
“In the process of the last three years, I’ve lost my whole family,” she said. “I had this moment where I felt a little lost. Everything I’d known in my whole life was gone.”
She said their friends in the area have embraced them during these moments.
“We’ve met so many amazing people,” she said. “Everyone has really rallied around us.”
One way people helped the Moores was preparing the store for its grand opening.
“If you’d come in a few days before our opening you’d have thought there was no way (the store would open on time),” she said. “We had friends helping us from 84 years old on down. They were steaming and tagging clothes and helped us pull it together. Literally this is the store that love built.”
Unlike other established boutiques, the Moores did not have a website or social media fans where they could sell and ship items so they welcomed reopening their store Friday to the public when Gov. Kay Ivey allowed retail businesses to open.
During the closure, the Moores focused on increasing their social media following.
“The shutdown did put us behind,” he said. “We did a few curbside sales and we built our social media.”
The Moores welcomed the opportunity to serve customers as soon as they reopened.
“We had a very good day on Friday and Saturday was also a good day,” he said. “When things are going good, it’s easy to have faith. When it gets tough, that’s when your faith gets tested. So, we’re going to be fine. It may be tough, but we’ll be fine.”
As for what the future holds for the Moores and Coosa Belle Boutique, they hope to grow their business and be a valuable asset to the community.
“We just hope to grow and have some other locations while calling Wetumpka home,” Patrick Moore said. “Hopefully we can offer jobs and be an asset to the community.”